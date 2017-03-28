James Island group wants to block new apartments

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A collective of James Island residents is hoping City of Charleston leaders will issue a moratorium on new multi-family developments on the island.

Hundreds of people, including members of ‘Save James Island,’ attended a special Charleston city council on James Island Tuesday evening. Much of the public comment period was occupied by islanders telling the city to stop the ‘over-development.’

“It has gotten totally out of control,” said Charleston County Councilmen and James Island resident, Joe Qualey. “It’s going to be concrete and cars.”

Qualey is among a chorus of residents calling for a moratorium on new apartments, but the issue was not discussed past public comment at the meeting because it was not on the agenda.

City Councilmember Kathleen Wilson represents James Island and says it’s going to take people keeping the momentum going. “We have apartment complexes springing up like weeds,” said Wilson, “the city has got to hear what islanders are saying and come up with solutions.”

Mary Beth Berry lives on James Island and says the current traffic should be enough of a warning sign of what’s to come. “There are times when you cannot get down Maybank, Folly Road, and Harbor View,” said Berry, “do those times simply expand so rush hour lasts all day?”