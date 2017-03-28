Harbor Freight settles class action lawsuit claiming bogus sale prices

AUSTIN (WCMH) — If you purchased tools or equipment at Harbor Freight in the last six years, you may be eligible for some money back.

Harbor Freight recently agreed to settle a lawsuit alleging the company violated the law by advertising sale prices on merchandise with stated regular or “comp at” prices that were not accurate.

Harbor Freight disputed the allegations and believes it complied with all applicable laws.

If you purchased items at Harbor Freight between April 8, 2011 and December 15, 2016, you could be eligible for a refund of a percentage of your purchase.

If you have itemized receipts with a “you saved” amount on the receipt you could be eligible for 20% of that amount in cash or 30% of that amount as a Harbor Freight gift card.

If you have a credit card statement showing a Harbor Freight purchase, you can submit copies of the statement and receive 10% of the purchase amount in cash or 12% as a Harbor Freight gift card.

If you made a purchase at Harbor Freight but do not have credit card statements or an itemized receipt, you are eligible for a $10 Harbor Freight gift card.

Submissions must be submitted by August 7.

For more information about the settlement, tap here.