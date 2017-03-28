Gov. McMaster announces new ethics commission picks

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster has nominated each of his four appointees to the new South Carolina Ethics Commission.

Created by H.3184, which was signed into law June 23 of 2016, the new Ethics Commission is made up of eight members – four nominated by the governor, two nominated by the Senate, and two nominated by the House of Representatives.

“The new Ethics Commission is an important step toward maintaining the public’s confidence in their government,” said Governor McMaster. “Our State will benefit from the diverse experience and professional backgrounds that these nominees will bring to the Commission.”

Governor’s Appointees include:

Brian M. Barnwell – Partner at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP specializing in business litigation, consumer financial services litigation, and insurance law. Barnwell is a graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Law.

Brandolyn Thomas Pinkston – Administrator of the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs from 2003-2011. A champion of the consumer, Pinkston directed an expansion of the department’s outreach services by opening thirteen consumer locations across the state and encouraged ongoing dialogue with businesses.

Childs Thrasher – Of Counsel at Gallivan, White and Boyd, P.A. specializing in business and commercial, environmental, and product liability litigation. Previously served as Assistant Attorney General in the South Carolina Attorney General’s office from 2005-2010.

Ashleigh Wilson – Currently an Associate Attorney at Bowman and Brooke LLP specializing in the defense of automakers and other product manufacturers in product liability litigation across the United States. From 2012-2015, Wilson served as Assistant Attorney General in the South Carolina Attorney General’s office and represented the state in over 300 civil actions in both the circuit court and appellate courts.