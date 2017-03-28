Free dental services offered at MUSC dental school

By Published:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Do you have cavities and/or need a deep cleaning? Senior dental students at the Medical University of South Carolina is looking for you.

Free dental screenings (exam/x-rays) take place Monday-Thursday at 4 p.m. on the first floor of the MUSC dental school clinic on Bee St.

The service is free. No appointment necessary. We’re told the week of March 27 is the final week the service will be offered.

Organizers say regular dental cleanings will not take place during the event. Faculty and staff are looking for specific fillings and deep cleanings, No crowns, extractions, dentures, root canals, orthodontics or regular cleanings will be covered.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s