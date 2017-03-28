Free dental services offered at MUSC dental school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Do you have cavities and/or need a deep cleaning? Senior dental students at the Medical University of South Carolina is looking for you.

Free dental screenings (exam/x-rays) take place Monday-Thursday at 4 p.m. on the first floor of the MUSC dental school clinic on Bee St.

The service is free. No appointment necessary. We’re told the week of March 27 is the final week the service will be offered.

Organizers say regular dental cleanings will not take place during the event. Faculty and staff are looking for specific fillings and deep cleanings, No crowns, extractions, dentures, root canals, orthodontics or regular cleanings will be covered.