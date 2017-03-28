Four men to run the Cooper River Bridge Run for 40th time

The 40th annual Cooper River Bridge Run is on Saturday and there are four men who have participated every year since the beginning. They say the 2017 event looks much different from that first run.

Bob Schlau will be running the Cooper River Bridge Run for the 40th time and says, “There was no water stops, there were no mile markers, there was really nothing to it, and of course now it’s a spectacle.”

A couple of the guys were already runners, but one of them, John Weeks, says the first bridge run is what piqued his interest in the sport.

Weeks says, “I saw a notice about three days before the first bridge run. And of course I didn’t have running shoes, but I practiced downtown around Colonial Lake. I ran four times around which is about two miles and I thought I was ready, but I did manage to finish the first race with blisters.”

They’ve run in all conditions: the cold years, the rainy years, and the years of excruciating heat. They’ve even raced across three different bridges.

Schlau says, “The hardest was the Grace because it went all the way up, and they all the way down to the water, and then back up again.”

They say they never guessed 40 years ago that they would still be running the bridge today.

One of the runners, Owen Meislin, says, “When you know you have something that’s tucked away like a 40 year stretch or 40 race stretch, it’s pretty nice and you don’t want to give it up. It’s not from talent or this or that, it’s from perseverance and that’s a pretty nice thing.”

For all the beginner this year, Bob Walton, who will be running for the 40th time says, “I’ve always said that if you finish, you win. That’s the goal.”