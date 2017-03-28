Charleston council to take 2nd vote to protect carriage horses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston City Council will take its second vote on a plan meant to protect horses working downtown.

The plan lowers the temperature and heat index limits for horse-drawn carriage rides.

If the proposal takes effect, horses would be pulled from the streets when temperatures rise above 95-degrees.

If the heat index hits 110-degrees, carriage rides will also come to a halt.

The vote will take place at the James Island Recreation Complex at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28.