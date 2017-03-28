Berkeley County employees to get pay boost

Many of the employees working for Berkeley County will soon be getting a pay raise. The raises will be based on the job, the employee’s history with the county and the employee’s background.

Councilman Tommy Newell says this is a big deal. “We voted last night to pay the folks under $60,000.”

Steve Davis obstained and Dennis Fish voted against the pay raise. All others voted for the raises. Councilman Newell says many county salaries are too low. “Berkeley County is known for being a training county. We have deputies that are hired, they go to the Academy and then within a few months sometimes, they go to North Charleston, the City of Charleston.”

Council had already put about $600,000 to pay for the raises in the budget. The consultant council hired to conduct the salary study was Evergreen. They were paid about $70,000 for their study.

Newell says council is holding off on raises for those above 60k for now. “The folks above $60,000, there’s some additional questions the council would like to get some answers to.”

Councilman Kevin Cox was out of town today, but he said one of his concerns is, why is a Lt. at the sheriff’s office with a dozen deputies working for him making $50k per year while a librarian is making $73k?

Newell says he believes those issues will be worked out, allowing for many of the more than 1,000 county employees to be paid a fair wage. “This is a way to show the council is serious, along with administration, of helping our employees get paid what they’re worth.”

Council will discuss possible salary increases for people making more than $60,000 per year on April 24.

