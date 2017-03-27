Victim identified in fatal crash in Charleston County

By Published:

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the person killed in a wreck Friday morning.

Margaret O’Hear, 72, of Walterboro, died at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained during the collision.

Authorities responded to a four-car accident with injuries and possible entrapment at Savannah Highway and Main Road at 11 a.m. on March 24.

Medics transported all victims to MUSC.

The accident is still being investigated by Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

