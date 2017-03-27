University of South Carolina Basketball Apparel Flying Off Shelves

The University of South Carolina is getting ready for its Final Four showdown against Gonzaga on Saturday night – and so are its fans.

Supporters of the garnet and black are flocking to stores to snag Gamecock gear, including at the Palmetto Moon store in Summerville where on Monday there was no shortage of shoppers buying merchandise.

“We do have a new shipment coming in for the next game,” said Lacy Singletary, the specialty store’s manager. “We’ve got everything that you’re looking — we’ve got U.S.C tee-shirts, head-wear, decals, cups. It’s all here.”

One glitch, most of the Final Four apparel won’t arrive from vendors until later this week. Palmetto Moon already has a backlog of customer requests as demand grows for Gamecock apparel.

Still, whatever the store has received is out on display and quickly flying off the shelves.

For some in South Carolina, the Final Four birth is so big, they’re dropping allegiances to other teams just to support the Gamecocks.

“It’s against the rub in our household. We have a senior at Clemson, my father played football at Clemson, there’s a legacy. But it’s hard not to cheer for South Carolina and their success,” said Amie Grant, while shopping this afternoon.

This will be the team’s first trip to the Final Four.

Coach Frank Martin is hoping for a championship title – but they’ve got to beat Gonzaga first.

The U.S.C. Gamecocks fly this week to Phoenix to prepare for the match-up. Gametime is set for 6 p.m.