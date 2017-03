CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — After a three-and-a-half-year voyage, a Charleston-based ocean research ship is returning to the Holy City.

On Monday, March 27, a celebration will be held for the crew of the Ronald H. Brown.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) ship spent nearly 800 days at sea and traveled about 130,000 miles as it conducted scientific research and serviced buoys that collect a wide variety of environmental data.

It departed Charleston on July 18, 2013.