RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man is in custody after a standoff early Monday after barricading himself inside a South Carolina mall.

The State newspaper reports that a man fired a gun into a business at Columbia Place Mall around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The mall and a vehicle in the parking lot were reportedly struck in the shooting.

Sheriff’s deputies responded and found the man barricaded inside, according to the report.

No one was hurt.

Negotiators finally got the man to surrender.