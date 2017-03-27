Laing High alumni stroll memory lane one last time

MT. PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) — Laing High School alumni walked through of the old school building one last time.

Laing’s history dates back to 1866. The school became a high school at the Highway 17 site in the 6 mile community of Mount Pleasant in 1953.

The high school was closed in 1970 after the desegregation of Charleston County Schools.

The CCSD property was sold to Home Depot.

Monday, high school alumni walked the hallways one more time before the school is demolished.

Laing was the first accredited school in the state to teach African Americans.

“The teachers thought that we had the capacity to learn,” said Dorothy Fludd, Laing Class of 1955.

“They treated us like equals,” she said.

No word on when the demolition will begin.