Inspiring stories. Changing their communities and the world.

They chose the College of Charleston in the heart of downtown Charleston for their education. Now that they have graduated, they strive to make a difference. They are changing lives in the community that is home to their alma mater and around the world.

Our News 2 series for the week of Monday March 27 through Friday March 31 is dedicated to CofC graduates making a difference here and abroad. All week at 6:15AM on News 2 Today, we will bring you their inspiring stories.

Monday: Griffin Peddicord ‘14

Peddicord is the owner of Redux Yoga in downtown Charleston. The studio on President and Line is centered on Bikram style yoga—75 minutes of postures in a room set to roughly 105°. Peddicord has not always had the strength and flexibility to lead yoga students. “I have juvenile rheumatoid arthritis and I also tore my meniscus fractured the bone marrow in my knee and contracted limes disease.” In his teens, he found yoga. “In that first month, I fixed all of my problems. I got all the movement back in my knee and I went off the [medicine] and I stopped getting cortisone shots and then it became my mission to give back.” That year Peddicord won the international yoga competition and the founder of Bikram himself paid for his teacher training. He taught yoga while at CofC and then a few years after he graduated, he opened Redux with the help of investors he met through founding startups. Peddicord was invited to the White House after he was selected for a group of “30 Under 30 Entrepreneurs.” He encourages anyone to try a class. “A lot of people are afraid of hot yoga, but the heat is actually a tool it works like a heating pad so that your muscles and tendons stretch in a way that’s a lot safer than practicing in a 70° room.” His practice allowed him to break the chains of doctors’ visits and medication. “I get to have the full and fulfilling life and not worry about this pain that I was told I was going to have for the rest of my life. “My goal is I want everyone to be healthy and to find a way that’s sustainable. I think there are healthy ways to manage life’s hurdles and set up factors that will energize you and help you through the rest of your life.”