Car smashes into North Carolina animal hospital

By Published:
Credit: Franklin Fire Rescue

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WCBD) — Shocking moments for the staff of an animal hospital in North Carolina after a car smashes through the wall, tossing an employee.

It happened at Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital around 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 22.

Franklin Fire Rescue shared photos of the incident on Twitter and said everyone involved is OK.

WLOS reports the owner of the clinic, Dawn Todd, said a customer hit the gas instead of the brake in her car and drove into the building.

Staff also said four animals in the hospital were also uninjured.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s