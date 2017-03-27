Car smashes into North Carolina animal hospital

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WCBD) — Shocking moments for the staff of an animal hospital in North Carolina after a car smashes through the wall, tossing an employee.

It happened at Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital around 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 22.

Franklin Fire Rescue shared photos of the incident on Twitter and said everyone involved is OK.

We are on scene of a vehicle vs building at noahs ark animal hospital. All involved are okay. @WLOS_13 @FireNews https://t.co/qgNqMNMPO5—

Franklin Fire Rescue (@franklinfirenc) March 15, 2017

WLOS reports the owner of the clinic, Dawn Todd, said a customer hit the gas instead of the brake in her car and drove into the building.

Staff also said four animals in the hospital were also uninjured.