8 students feared dead in Japan avalanche

By Published:
Firefighters carry a survivor they rescued from the site of an avalanche. (Credit: NBC News)

TOKYO (AP) — Eight Japanese high school students are feared dead after being caught in an avalanche Monday during a mountain climbing outing at a ski resort, authorities and media said.

The avalanche occurred about 9:20 a.m. in the town of Nasu in Tochigi prefecture, about 190 kilometers (120 miles) north of Tokyo.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said eight people were found with no vital signs. Japanese media identified them as students, and said they were among more than 60 students and instructors from seven high schools who were on the slopes. The ski season had ended at the resort.

The disaster agency said many others were injured in the avalanche. Rescue operations continued into the afternoon.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s