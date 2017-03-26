Man charged with felony DUI after crash kills 9-year-old

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 9-year-old girl is dead after a multi-car collision on I-26 Sunday morning.

A 46-year-old man is in custody in connection to the deadly wreck. Zebulon Wright has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death and reckless homicide.

The crash happened 2:30 a.m. Sunday on eastbound I-26 near mile marker 186.

Officials say Wright was driving his vehicle when it struck an SUV, causing the SUV to leave the highway.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s office says the 9-year-old girl was a passenger in the SUV and was killed when she was ejected from the SUV.

The child was transported to Trident Regional Medical Center where she died at 3:27 a.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.