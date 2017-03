COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews are battling a large woods fire in Walterboro.

CCFR officials describe it as a large, escalating fire that has already burned more than 100 acres.

The fire is north of Nunuville Road and multiple units are responding.

Large woods fire on Burlington Road north of Nunuville Rd. Some evacuations have occurred. Multiple Fire Rescue units working in the area. — ColletonFire (@ColletonFire) March 26, 2017

Emergency officials are telling residents in area to take precaution, monitor the fire and their property,

There are no mandatory evacuations at this time.