FBI ends Brittanee Drexel related search at Georgetown Co. site

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)– Officials have concluded their 3 day search in Georgetown County. FBI officials said they made progress in the Brittanee Drexel case.

The then 17-year-old was last seeni leaving a hotel in Myrtle Beach while on spring break in 2009.

“I am confident in telling you the investigation was advanced, we have progressed, we’ve made strides for bringing those responsible for Brittanee’s dissapearance, for Brittanee’s death to justice,” said FBI Supervisory Agent Dan Wood.

Officials would not say what they found on the Foxfire Court property.

“We are confident we are getting closer to resolving this matter and holding those accountable,” said Wood.

http://counton2.com/2017/03/24/fbi-local-authorities-actively-searching-for-brittanee-drexel-in-georgetown-co/

In June 2016, FBI agents held a press conference in McClellanville. Officials said they had reason to believe Drexel was held against her will in the area for several days.

On Sunday, officials said they believe people in the McClellanville and Georgetown County area have information about Drexel’s disappearance.

“There are people in the area who are scared and they should be. The FBI does not play games, they do not stop until it is done and they are not going to stop until it is done,” said Brittanee Drexel’s father, Chad Drexel.