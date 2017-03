HANAHAN, SC (WCBD) — A Hanahan family lost their home and their dog after a fire broke out. It happened on East Recess Road Friday night.

The Hanahan fire chief says it started around 9 p.m. and the scene was not cleared until 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The family was not inside the house at the time of the fire; however their dog was inside.

The fire department says it is a total loss. A preliminary investigation revealed that the fire may have been caused by a plastic jug used as an ashtray.