Driver in police pursuit hits pedestrian, NCPD says

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a suspect they say struck a pedestrian while in a brief pursuit.

Police say officers attempted a traffic stop on the driver of a Dodge Charger at McMillan and Rivers Avenue.

The vehicle failed to stop and continued to Rivers and Gullah Avenue, cut through the parking lot of the L&S Supermarket and struck a pedestrian .

The vehicle continued to Whipper Barony Lane and Rhett Park Drive where the suspect fled on foot towards the Whipper Barony neighborhood.

The victim was transported to MUSC for treatment.

Officers say they located illegal narcotics and firearms inside of the vehicle.