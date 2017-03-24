South Carolina lawmakers react to health care bill being pulled

News 2 Staff Published:
FILE

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Several South Carolina lawmakers have tweeted their reactions to the new health care bill being pulled from the House floor.

Senator Lindsey Graham said the next step is “Collapse and Replace,” saying that winning is repealing and replacing, and losing is pushing through a bad bill.

Meanwhile, Representative Jim Clyburn expressed relief, calling the Affordable Care Act the Civil Rights Act of the 21st century and recalling his mother’s issues with insurance when she fell ill.

We will keep you updated on air and online as more reactions come into our newsroom. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s