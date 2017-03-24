Summerville man who rammed Highway Patrol vehicle in custody

Orangeburg County, SC (WCBD)- A man is in custody after intentionally ramming his car into a marked Highway Patrol vehicle.

25-year-old Ismael Clark of Summerville is charged is charged with one count of attempted murder after the collision Thursday night.

“This individual has acted as if he is above the law, endangering the lives of law enforcement personnel as we as an innocent public,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Even in court, he demonstrated it’s his way or no way.”

During a hearing Friday, Clark began to yell for the court to call a family member as Orangeburg County Magistrate Sam Daily tried to set bond.

Authorities said Clark sped through Orangeburg city limits at speeds of up to 80 miles per hour Thursday night.

That chase went into the county where ODPS and OCSO officers were following the Summerville man.

Around 7:20 p.m. a SC Highway Patrolman reported that he was traveling on Charleston Highway toward Orangeburg when he met the oncoming chase. At that point, Clark veered over into the trooper’s lane and nearly hit him head on at a speed estimated to be more than 100 miles per hour.

Both vehicles spun out with Clark attempting to flee on foot but he was apprehended a short while later hiding behind a residence.

No one was injured in the collision.