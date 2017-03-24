Open casting call for children

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Does your child dream of acting in a feature film?

If so, “Troupe Zero” is casting children aged 8 to 14 for filming in Savannah, Georgia.

If you are interested, head over to the YMCA Effingham at 1224 Patriot Drive in Rincon, Georgia 31326 on Saturday April 1st from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Parts include dreamers, artist, scientists, bookworms, athletes, storytellers, and bright spirits to play a group of wild and fun misfits in a small Georgia town in the 1970s.

For more information, please visit http://www.fincannoncasting.com/opencalls