One person dead after four car pile-up

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Staff Published:

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal accident Friday morning.

Authorities tell us it happened at around 11 o’clock Friday morning at Savannah Highway and Main Road.

Authorities arrived to investigate a four car accident with injuries and possible entrapment.

Charleston County Emergency Medical Services also responded and transported all patients to the Medical University of South Carolina, where one person died of their injuries.

The accident is still being investigated by Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

