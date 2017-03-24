One person dead after four car pile-up

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal accident Friday morning.

Authorities tell us it happened at around 11 o’clock Friday morning at Savannah Highway and Main Road.

Authorities arrived to investigate a four car accident with injuries and possible entrapment.

Charleston County Emergency Medical Services also responded and transported all patients to the Medical University of South Carolina, where one person died of their injuries.

The accident is still being investigated by Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

For up to the minute news updates, be sure to follow us on twitter and like us on Facebook.

Also, for news as it happens, be sure to download our News 2 app for smartphones and tablets: simply search WCBD in the app store and click download.