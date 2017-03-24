Mt. Zion Elementary receives the News 2 Cool School award

News 2 presents Mt. Zion Elementary with our Cool School award.

Mt. Zion Elementary is the News 2 Cool School of the week.  All week we’ve told you about all the cool things taking place at  Mt. Zion
Elementary.  The Palmetto Gold and Silver award winning school offers one to one technology.

Mt. Zion Elementary adopted the personalized learning approach a few years ago and students continue to make academic gains under this model.

The school offers a variety of programs and activities for students including tennis, boys and girls mentoring clubs, green and gardening team.

Volunteers from Kiawah  and Seabrook Islands help students during the week.

Congratulations Mt. Zion Elementary Wildcats!

