Mount Pleasant authorities respond to two accidents

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD)- Mount Pleasant Police officers are responding to two accidents on Highway 41.

According to their twitter page, one accident is a three car collision and the other resulted in a car in the marsh.

The public is warned that there will be heavy traffic in the area.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available to our newsroom.

