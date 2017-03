MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after money and food were stolen from a Lowcountry animal shelter.

Authorities say on Wednesday, March 22 someone broke into the Doc Williams Adoption Center and stole $100 in adoption money and $500 worth of dog food.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4465.