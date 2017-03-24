Man wanted for shooting at 2 people in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is searching for the man who they say shot at two people in West Ashley, Thursday afternoon.

Willie Kemmerlin, 49 is wanted for two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

According to spokesman Charles Francis, Kemmerlin followed his former girlfriend and her friend in a dark blue Chevrolet Suburban at Sumar Street & Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at about 6 p.m. March 23.

After accelerating past the two, he stopped the car, got out, and began shooting at the pair.

He then fled the area.

Kemmerlin is described as an African-American man, standing at 6’1, weighing 210 pounds. He has black and gray hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, contact 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Charleston Police Department detective or Crime Stoppers at 843 554 1111.