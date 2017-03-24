Man arrested in 2016 killing of Savannah teenager

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (AP) – A 58-year-old Columbia man wanted in connection with a 2016 killing in Savannah was arrested on St. Helena Island.

Media outlets report Kevin Bentley was wanted by Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department in connection with the 2016 death of 16-year-old Altonise Jones. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was reported missing on March 21, 2016 and was found dead inside the home she shared with her grandmother.

It’s unclear how the girl died.

Bentley was arrested Thursday morning by Savannah police detectives, the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Sheriff’s Office. He is awaiting extradition to Savannah.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Bentley has an attorney.