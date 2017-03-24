Man arrested after child was sexually assaulted

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Staff Published:
Earl Tucker

Orangeburg, SC (WCBD)- An Orangeburg man has been charged after investigators found a juvenile had been sexually assaulted from 2014 to 2015.

27-year-old Earl Tucker Junior has been charged with 1st degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators learned of the assault in December of 2016.

The child told authorities Tucker performed sex acts on the child from 2014 to the summer of 2015.

Tucker could face between 10 to 30 years in prison.

Bond was deferred to a circuit judge.

