High school student saves friend from choking

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) — A Wisconsin high school student is being praised after he saved his friend from choking, and it was all caught on camera.

What started as a normal lunch on Wednesday for a group of friends at Central High School turned into a heroic tale.

As freshman Will Olson and his friends happened to be sitting under the security camera in the school’s cafeteria, he says he started to choke on a large cheese curd.

“Someone cracked a really funny joke and I just took a deep breath in and that’s when I started to choke,” Olson said.

At first, his friends thought he was kidding, but when Ian Brown realized what was happening, he jumped into action and successfully performed the Heimlich Maneuver.

“When his face started turning a blue-purple, I was like, ‘ok he’s actually choking,'” said Brown.

“I felt scared, I thought I actually could possibly die, and when I saw Ian actually get up and start doing the Heimlich, I felt better, I felt safer,” said Olson. “I felt like I could have a better chance at living.”

Brown says he learned the skill in the La Crosse Police Department’s Explorer program, which teaches high school students about careers in law enforcement.

The program’s instructor, Officer Kurt Weaver, says he’s proud to see him in action.

