FCC: More than 12,000 911 calls failed during AT&T outage

By Published:
AT&T
FILE - This Oct. 17, 2012, file photo shows an AT&T logo on an AT&T Wireless retail store front, in Philadelphia. After a one-day walkout, 17,000 AT&T workers in California and Nevada will come back on the job Thursday, March 23, 2017. They had been striking to protest the phone and cable giant changing the job duties of some employees. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – An investigation by the U.S. federal telecom regulator says about 12,600 callers couldn’t reach 911 directly from their cellphones during a five-hour AT&T outage on March 8.

A Federal Communications Commission official said Thursday that the outage affected AT&T customers in the Southeast, central U.S. and parts of the Northeast as well as a significant number of callers in other parts of the country.

Lisa Fowlkes, the head of the agency’s public safety unit, says an AT&T network change caused the problem. A backup call center that attempted to manually connect calls couldn’t handle the volume.

Fowlkes also says a second AT&T wireless phone call outage occurred March 11 but only a small percentage of 911 calls were affected. She says AT&T says the two problems were unrelated.

