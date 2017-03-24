Children’s waterproof bib recalled over choking hazard

(WCBD) — More than 10,000 packages of children’s waterproof bibs have been recalled after officials discovered that the plastic backing can separate from the terry cloth fabric and create a suffocation risk.

There are two styles of bibs included in the recall. The “Pocket” style bib is 10 inches wide by 16 inches long with an adjustable snap closure. The “Cover-Up” style bib is 10 inches wide by 16.5 inches long with cap sleeves and smock-back snap closures. Both styles of bibs were sold in blue and have clear plastic waterproof backing.

The recalled bibs will have Environments, Inc.” and SKU number 900822 or 900823 printed on the label.

Discount School Supply received 12 reports involving at least 23 packages of bibs.

No injuries have been reported.

They were sold at DiscountSchoolSupply.com and Environments.com nationwide from January 2008 to October 2016 for about $50 for the pocket bib set, and $70 for the cover-up set.

Consumers should stop using the recalled bib immediately and contact Discount School Supply at 800-338-4430 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@discountschoolsupply.com, or online at http://www.discountschoolsupply.com for a full refund. Discount School Supply is contacting all known purchasers.