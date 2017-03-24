Boil Advisory issued for Berkeley County

Berkeley County, SC (WCBD)- Berkeley County Water and Sanitation issued a Biol Water Advisory for some residents of Berkeley County.

The areas affected include Bonneau, Bonneau Beach, St Stephen, Shulerville, Honey Hill, Cainhoy, and Huger, which BCWS says could affect 3,500 people.

A damaged or failed water main break caused a loos of pressure in the area.

Once the main is repaired, it will be flushed and tested to make sure the water is safe to drink.

Until then, you are advised to boil water for at least one full minute before cooking and drinking.

BCWS says this is just a precautionary advisory and does not mean the water is contaminated.

It takes approximately 26 hours from the repair to get accurate results from the samples.