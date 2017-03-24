Berkeley County man faces criminal sexual conduct charges

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities arrested a Berkeley County man wanted on several criminal sexual conduct charges on Thursday.

Brian Lee Gaskins, 32, of Bonneau, was wanted for seven counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct of a Child 1st degree, with the victim being under the age of 11 years old.

Gaskins is accused of committing various sex acts on a 6-year-old child, in the Summerville area of Berkeley County. These acts against the child is believed to have continued for approximately two years.

Gaskins was located by detectives with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and Members of the U.S. Marshals on Canal Street in Bonneau on March 23. He was taken into custody and transported into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center to await a bond hearing.