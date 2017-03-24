Authorities searching for missing teenager

Colleton County, SC (WCBD)- The Colleton County Sheriff’s office is investigating a report of a runaway juvenile.

16-year-old Amanda “Lauren” Ferguson was reported missing by her parents and is believed to have left with her cousin.

The cousin returned but Ferguson did not after the investigation.

Ferguson has been labeled as a runaway and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating her.

