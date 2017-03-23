Visually impaired SC artist attending SC Comicon

TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – This weekend hundreds of people will head to Greenville for SC Comicon. It’s a weekend full of comic books, games and even artwork.

Comic book creators, artists, writers, and celebrity guests will be in town for the two-day event. One Upstate artist will be showing off his art this weekend, but his comes with a unique twist.

Looking at Lance Footer, you would think he’s like any other artist. Instead of using a magnifying glass for detail work, he uses it to see.

Lance is visually impaired, so he can only see people as a shape or as a presence.

“I’m the person when somebody says you can’t do it, I will prove you wrong,” Lance says.

He’s been drawing his entire life, and now he’s showing off his work at Comicon events around the country.

Lance says when he goes to Comicon, it isn’t just for the exposure and the chance to network. It’s the chance…to inspire others.

“I give away artwork all the time. These little black and white things that I color, I give them to children so that they can get it and bring it home and color,” Lance says. “If that inspires that young child that probably didn’t want to color, or was afraid to color to just go doodle all over my artwork, that’s what I love.”

The convention runs Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26. Tickets for Saturday cost $17 while Sunday’s tickets are $12. A 2-day pass costs $24.

Convention hours:

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

After SC Comicon, Lance will head to another show in April.

For more information, visit http://sccomicon.com.