US probes banking of ex-Trump campaign chief

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. Treasury Department agents have recently obtained information about offshore financial transactions involving President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman as part of a federal anti-corruption probe into his work in Eastern Europe.

The Associated Press has learned the information about Paul Manafort’s transactions was turned over earlier this year to U.S. agents working in the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.

Manafort was Trump’s unpaid campaign chairman from March until August last year. He’s been a leading focus of the U.S. government’s investigation into whether Trump associates coordinated with Moscow to meddle in the 2016 campaign.

Records show Manafort was known to route financial transactions through Cyprus. A spokesman for Manafort did not immediately respond to questions from The AP.