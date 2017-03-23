Police: UK Attacker ‘inspired by int’l terror’

LONDON (AP) – British police say they believe the attacker who killed three people including a police officer outside Parliament acted alone and was ‘inspired by international terrorism.’

Metropolitan Police counterterrorism chief Mark Rowley says that police have raided six addresses and arrested seven people in connection with Wednesday’s attack by a knife-wielding man who also mowed down pedestrians with an SUV. Rowley refused to identify the attacker.

He revised the death toll down to four, including the attacker, a police officer guarding Parliament and two civilians. He said that 29 people required hospitalization and seven of them are in critical condition.