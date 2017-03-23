Police: UK Attacker ‘inspired by int’l terror’

A forensic officer works near the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, the day after a terrorist attack, Thursday March 23, 2017. A knife-wielding man went on a deadly rampage in the heart of Britain's seat of power Wednesday, plowing a car into pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge before stabbing a police officer to death inside the gates of Parliament. Five people were killed, including the assailant. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) – British police say they believe the attacker who killed three people including a police officer outside Parliament acted alone and was ‘inspired by international terrorism.’

Metropolitan Police counterterrorism chief Mark Rowley says that police have raided six addresses and arrested seven people in connection with Wednesday’s attack by a knife-wielding man who also mowed down pedestrians with an SUV. Rowley refused to identify the attacker.

He revised the death toll down to four, including the attacker, a police officer guarding Parliament and two civilians. He said that 29 people required hospitalization and seven of them are in critical condition.

