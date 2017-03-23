Officials investigating double shooting in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s office is investigating a double shooting on Townsend Road near Midland Park Road in unincorporated Charleston County.

Deputies tell News 2 initial reports show both victims were standing on Townsend Road when unknown suspects in a dark colored sedan pulled up beside them and fired several shots.

Officials say both victims have gunshot wounds and are listed in “serious condition.”

One victim was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina and the second was taken to Trident Hospital.

One victim is female, the other is male. Deputies say it is not clear how they know one another.

There is no word on a motive.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111 or Charleston County Dispatch at 843-743-7200.