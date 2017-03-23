Lowcountry business expo to host 175 businesses

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The third annual North Charleston Business Expo is set to take place in North Charleston Thursday afternoon.

On March 23, 175 companies and organizations will be at the Charleston Area Convention Center from 1 – 4:30 p.m. The event is free to attend.

“The City of North Charleston proudly presents the Business Expo,” said North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey.

Organizers say the expo offers the business community, from small business entrepreneurs to executives, the chance to network with local professionals, engage with exhibitors, and discover resources for business growth. Small business owners will have the opportunity to showcase their products and services to many local, state, and federal government contracting agencies, as well as seek advice from several specialized small business resource agencies.

“As the commerce powerhouse of the State of South Carolina, the event goes hand-in-hand with our commitment to remain a business-friendly community and a city which fosters an environment ripe for businesses growth,” Summey added.

You can expect to see SPAWAR, US Department of the Interior, US General Services Administration, Charleston County Government, Charleston County School District, Charleston Water System and more.