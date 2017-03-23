National Puppy Day View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Daisy Mae (Credit: Bren Marie) Sadie Mae (Credit: Deborah Moss) Ellie Snow (Credit: Amy Tambs Kokkos) Roxy, Punky, and Sadie (Credit: Bethany Handler Miller) Lestat (Credit: Becky Brown Davis) Sarge (Credit: Beth Knobe) Tyco (Credit: Melissa Davis Tracy) Asher (Credit: Brittany Gooding) Bandit (Credit: Kim L Lazarus) Daughter (Credit: Carl E Davis) Myrtle (Credit: Doug and Tami Moorer) Miss Daisy Crockett (Credit: Devan Peay McElroy) Nitro (Credit: Beth Knobe) Miss Bailey (Credit: Julie Duncan Bradshaw) Nola (Credit: Erin Curran) Mary Jane & Gizmo (Credit: Margie Dickson Hampton) Abby Girl (Credit: Rick Dangerfield) Max (Credit: Lisa Hawrykuk) Dazey (Credit: Ryan Rollison) Mr. Prince (Credit: Dawn M. Loveless) Sweet Honey (Credit: Starre Taylor) Blueberry (Credit: Valerie Matyskiel) Gunner (Credit: Alecia Gelb) Bailey (Credit: Leigh Ann Griffin) Presley (Credit: Carrie Houck) Charlie (Credit: Paul Tyson) Oreo (Credit: Dale Witcher Donnelly) Astro & Carolina (Credit: Audrea Tuttle) Miss Pele (Credit: Skyee Smith) Brembo (Credit: Beth Richardson Taylor)

Who doesn’t love puppies?

Thursday, March 23 is a day to indulge in that puppy love. It’s National Puppy Day!

Founded in 2006 by celebrity pet and lifestyle author Colleen Paige, National Puppy Day was launched as a way to celebrate the magic and unconditional love that puppies bring into our lives.

The day is also intended to help save orphaned puppies, to educate the public about puppy mills and to push for puppy-free pet stores.

Paige is also the founder behind National Dog Day and National Cat Day.

National Puppy Day has trended worldwide on Twitter since 2012, and so far, 2015 appears to be no exception. According to initial data from Topsy.com, the hashtag #NationalPuppyDay had already been used more than 10,000 times by noon.

For more information on National Puppy Day, visit the National Puppy Day website.