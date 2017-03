SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Summerville Community Resource Center and Indivisible Summerville will be holding a rally in support of the ACA (and against the ACHA) Thursday afternoon.

The rally will take place at 4 p.m. on March 22 at Hutchison Square downtown Summerville.

Orangizers say local residents from Dorchester and Berkeley counties will send a message to elected government representatives that they expect affordable healthcare for all and will accept nothing less.