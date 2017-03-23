Former Bridge Run winner breaks down the race for runners

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C – The Cooper River Bridge Run is just over a week away and while it may be too late to start training for the 10K, a Mount Pleasant man has created a training system to get you ready to run next year’s race.

But this isn’t just any guy, it’s Dr. Marc Embler, winner of the 1981 Cooper River Bridge Run.

Embler is the only to Charlestonian to claim victory in the race and forty years after competing in the very first Bridge run, Embler is still running.

“People always ask me how to train, how to run the bridge,” said Embler, who serves as the dean of the Center for Academic Excellence at Charleston Southern University.

Embler has turned his talent into a tutorial of sorts, teaching runners how to conquer the bridge at Blue Sky Endurance in Mount Pleasant with five, simple steps. Watch the video to pick up tips from Marc.