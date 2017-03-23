Dorchester County Clerk of Court Launches Online/Over-the-Counter Payment Options

Summerville S.C. (March 23, 2017) – On Thursday, March 23, 2017 the Dorchester County Clerk of Court – Family Court Division began offering online and over-the-counter payment options for child support and alimony payments.

Dorchester County Clerk of Court, Cheryl Graham is “pleased to offer this new service to the people of Dorchester County.” Graham added “the ability to make online payments to the Family Court provides more convenience to our citizens and improves efficiency within the Family Court.”

The Clerk of Court Office has partnered with SC.gov to provide this online and over-the-counter payment processing solution. The new online system, its reporting tools, and maintenance are provided at no cost to the county and operates under a self-funded model in which online services are developed, deployed, and maintained at no cost to government.

The only information needed for a Payer to make an online or over-the-counter payment is their Family Court Docket Number and the full name of the person to whom they are paying.

SC.Gov will charge a $1.00 service fee plus an additional fee of 1.7% of the payment amount for all payments.

For more information visit www.DorchesterCounty.net/FamilyCourt