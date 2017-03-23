Congress to vote on ‘American Health Care Act’

WASHINGTON (AP) – At least 26 Republicans have said they oppose the GOP bill to replace the Obama health care law, and others are leaning that way.

There may be enough votes to narrowly defeat the measure when it comes up for a vote today.

But President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have been holding meetings with lawmakers who support and oppose the bill, hoping to win over more of the GOP.

Republicans from the Carolinas opposed to the bill include N.C. representatives Mark Meadows, Walter Jones, and Ted Budd, along with S.C. Rep. Mark Sanford.

