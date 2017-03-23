Columbia pastor charged with criminal domestic violence

By Published:
Michael Henry Baker

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The pastor of a Columbia church and a chaplain for local police has been charged with criminal domestic violence.

Media outlets report 55-year-old Michael Henry Baker was arrested Wednesday on a third-degree criminal domestic violence charge.

Baker is the pastor of Greater St. Luke Baptist Church in Columbia. He served as chaplain to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Columbia Police Department.

The charge comes after two incidents were reported within the past week between Baker and his wife.

According to a sheriff’s department incident report, a deputy responded to Baker’s home on March 16. Baker’s wife said Baker kept her cell phone from her and pushed her on the floor twice.

A deputy responded to Baker’s home again Monday after Baker’s wife said he wouldn’t allow her to leave.

It’s unclear if Baker has an attorney.

