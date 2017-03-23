Authorities respond to shots fired at Sam Rittenberg Boulevard

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Authorities are responding to a call of shots fired at Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and Orangegrove Road.

Dispatch tells us that the call came in Thursday night at 6 o’clock.

Charleston police responded and no injuries have been reported.

Authorities tell us that they believe the incident is domestic and no arrests have been made at this time.

We will keep you updated on air and online as more information becomes available.

