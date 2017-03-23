4 killed in Lexington County fire died from carbon monoxide poisoning

Related Coverage 4 people killed, 1 hurt in South Carolina house fire

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of four people following a fire Tuesday morning.

All four family members, 42-year-old Scott Kelly, 34-year-old Mandy Scott, 9-year-old Lizzie, and 10-month-old Judah all died due to carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of the fire, according to NBC affiliate WIS.

The fire was reported about 1 a.m. March 21 in Lexington County.

State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said one person was flown to a burn center in Augusta, Georgia. There was no word on her condition. Two others escaped without harm.

State police are now working to determine the cause of the blaze.