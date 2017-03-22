Shuttles for the 2017 Cooper River Bridge Run

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) -Bridge Run bus shuttles are FREE to runners and walkers; you must wear your bib number to board buses.

Shuttle buses will run to the start of the race from 5a.m. to 7a.m. Participants should be in line by 6a.m. to guarantee a spot on the bus. Buses will return participants from 10a.m.- 1p.m. after the race.

Bus schedule

Expo and packet pick up -FREE SHUTTLE

Runs continuously From: Downtown Charleston, Ann St. (outside Children’s Museum)

To: Charleston Area Convention Center

Thursday, March 30, 2017– 11a.m. – 8p.m.

Friday, March 31, 2017– 8a.m. – 8p.m.

Saturday, April 1, 2017 Race day bus schedule

Downtown Charleston and Anson St. – 5:00 a.m.- 6:45 a.m.

Calhoun and Washington St. (behind the aquarium parking garage) 5:00 a.m. – 6:45 a.m.

North Charleston: Charleston Area Convention Center- 5:00 a.m. – 7a.m.

Mount Pleasant: Mount Pleasant Towne Center- 5:00 a.m. – 7a.m.

Jennie Moore/ Laing Schools- 5:00 a.m.- 7:00 a.m.

*Designated buses will transport runners back to parking areas in Mt. Pleasant and North Charleston*

CLICK HERE for maps on each pickup location.

Boat Shuttles

If preregistered by Jan. 15, 2017, a small boat icon will be on your bib. If you register after that date your name will be on a printout at the Boat Dock. Have your race number with your name ready!

Tickets are $8, and can be purchased with registration (check box on entry form), tickets sell out quickly.

Boat Ferry to Patriots Point leaves Fountain Walk Dock, (on Concord Street, just North of the SC Aquarium at the end of Calhoun Street) You must be in line by 6 AM in order to get to the start on time.

Shuttle buses will transport participants to Coleman Blvd from Patriots Point approximately one and one-half miles from the start.

Return Boats day of race ($8 cash, no tickets required – Charleston to Mt. Pleasant) run from 10 am to 12:30 pm.

(NOTE: dock is about 2 miles from the Start)

CLICK HERE for additional transportation information.